Palouse Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 51,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

VLO opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.52. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.60, a PEG ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

