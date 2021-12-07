Palouse Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 22.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,675 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $533.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $494.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.54. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $560.78. The company has a market capitalization of $235.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.32.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

