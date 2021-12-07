Palouse Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.19.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $123.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.64 and its 200-day moving average is $180.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

