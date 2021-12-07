Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3.25 Per Share

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Palace Capital’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:PCA opened at GBX 281.35 ($3.73) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Palace Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 189 ($2.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 285 ($3.78). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 249.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 253.39. The company has a market cap of £130.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a report on Monday.

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

