PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.060-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $75.50 million-$76.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.67 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.340-$-0.330 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on PD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.25.

Shares of PagerDuty stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.49. 2,212,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,417. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $3,030,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 11,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $520,203.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,807 shares of company stock worth $9,762,640. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

