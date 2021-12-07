Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,408 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 7.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 13.1% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 269,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,139,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $109.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.04. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.