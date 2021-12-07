Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of AES by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

AES opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

