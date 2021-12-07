Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $765,000 Investment in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $199,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $324,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GXO shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

GXO opened at $92.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.58. GXO Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

