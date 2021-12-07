Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $777,000 Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $195.56 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $202.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.78.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

