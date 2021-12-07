Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $722,000 Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,091,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,752 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,455,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,973 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,534,000. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,378,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,219,000 after acquiring an additional 994,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,602,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,631,000 after acquiring an additional 788,010 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

NYSE KRC opened at $67.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $54.26 and a one year high of $74.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 36.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.