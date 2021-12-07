PAC Protocol Price Tops $0.0040 (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 6th. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $63.77 million and $377,675.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00015592 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000140 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00015954 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,804,251,431 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

