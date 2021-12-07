Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.900-$4.100 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of OMI opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.30.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In other Owens & Minor news, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $502,252.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,524 shares of company stock worth $6,346,034 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 88.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 186,210 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

