Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Director Sean Roosen Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total value of C$1,152,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 545,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,855,156.80.

Sean Roosen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Sean Roosen sold 15,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.89, for a total value of C$238,315.50.

TSE OR opened at C$14.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,625.56. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of C$12.39 and a 52 week high of C$18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$50.04 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on OR shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price (down previously from C$25.00) on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James set a C$21.50 target price on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.45.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

