OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Receives C$3.50 Average PT from Analysts

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OGI shares. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.25 to C$2.65 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on OrganiGram and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of OGI traded up C$0.19 on Thursday, hitting C$2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,180. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.17. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of C$1.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$767.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

