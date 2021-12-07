Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 650 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 32,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 456,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,935,000 after purchasing an additional 80,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.71.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $71.78 on Tuesday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $75.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

