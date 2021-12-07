Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,000 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 18.9% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG opened at $86.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $60.27 and a 1 year high of $96.99.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. Barclays upped their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

