Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 59.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $184.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.89. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.14 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.78%.

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total transaction of $516,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total value of $571,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,561 shares of company stock worth $2,174,694. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.