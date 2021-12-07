Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 119.4% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,675,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,319,000 after buying an additional 1,455,711 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,808,000 after buying an additional 474,952 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 68.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,513,000 after buying an additional 405,051 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 21.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,195,000 after buying an additional 337,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 581.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 304,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 260,199 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

NYSE STOR opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.24. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.59%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.