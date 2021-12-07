Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 1,663 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Crocs were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Crocs by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after purchasing an additional 426,896 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 727.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,203,000 after purchasing an additional 327,533 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Crocs by 1,586.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after purchasing an additional 285,854 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Crocs by 21.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 849,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,936,000 after purchasing an additional 149,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Crocs by 16.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,980,000 after purchasing an additional 137,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.22.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total transaction of $531,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,108 shares of company stock worth $6,766,943. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $158.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.14 and its 200 day moving average is $138.08. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

