OptionRoom Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last Week (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 7th. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $81,361.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0973 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00058773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,365.72 or 0.08449324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00059034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,669.06 or 0.99999299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00077121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002654 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

