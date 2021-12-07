Oppenheimer Weighs in on Zurn Water Solutions’ FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.32. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ZWS has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zurn Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $36.43 on Monday. Zurn Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the third quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the third quarter worth $401,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 41,347 shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $1,490,145.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chirag Dua sold 15,112 shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $544,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 960,700 shares of company stock valued at $34,652,123. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

