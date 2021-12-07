Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is ($0.27). Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 218.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.25) to ($2.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

NASDAQ OPNT traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $31.23. 244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,244. The company has a market cap of $147.41 million, a PE ratio of 602.72 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $32.77.

In other news, Director Craig A. Collard purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,077 shares in the company, valued at $291,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPNT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

