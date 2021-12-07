OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $526,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,597 over the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. OneSpan has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $657.44 million, a PE ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05.
OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OneSpan will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.
About OneSpan
OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.
