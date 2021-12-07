One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,453 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.98% of One Liberty Properties worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,916,000 after purchasing an additional 54,088 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the first quarter worth about $761,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27,444 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the second quarter worth about $216,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Justin Clair sold 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $115,078.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock worth $131,403. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

OLP stock opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $35.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $694.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.36.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.51%.

OLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Collins Stewart initiated coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Aegis raised their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, One Liberty Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

