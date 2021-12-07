OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

OMVKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average is $58.34. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $64.58.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

