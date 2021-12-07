Omni (OMNI) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $324.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 6th. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $324.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can now be bought for $3.39 or 0.00006669 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.32 or 0.00315508 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007230 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000454 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,296 coins and its circulating supply is 562,980 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars.

