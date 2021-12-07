Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Olympic Steel worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,408,000 after buying an additional 21,731 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Olympic Steel in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Olympic Steel in the second quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 35.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $191,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $39,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,869 shares of company stock valued at $391,316 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.41. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $668.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.35 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Olympic Steel Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.