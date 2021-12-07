Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Insider Sells $610,250.00 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Nithya B. Das sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $610,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

OLO stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.54. 1,565,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,517. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.47. Olo Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.33 million. Analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of OLO by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.