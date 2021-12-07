Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Insider Nithya B. Das Sells 25,000 Shares

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Nithya B. Das sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $632,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
OLO stock opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $49.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.47.
OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
OLO Company Profile
Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.
