Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Insider Nithya B. Das Sells 25,000 Shares

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Nithya B. Das sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $632,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OLO stock opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $49.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.47.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of OLO by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OLO by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of OLO by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in OLO by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in OLO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 187,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. 48.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

