Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $250.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Okta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Okta from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $284.96.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $217.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 1.02. Okta has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 20.05% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total value of $841,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $210,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,576 shares of company stock worth $20,749,569 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after buying an additional 3,298,332 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Okta by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after buying an additional 3,076,901 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Okta by 2,405.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after buying an additional 2,579,882 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after buying an additional 1,514,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,745,000 after buying an additional 990,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

