Offshift Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $632,731.00 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 37.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for $3.91 or 0.00007684 BTC on popular exchanges. Offshift has a total market cap of $17.43 million and approximately $632,731.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Offshift has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,615.48 or 0.99501735 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00047993 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00033162 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $414.59 or 0.00815024 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,460,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

