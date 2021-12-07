Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,947 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXY. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,195 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $547,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,301,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,384,000 after purchasing an additional 174,933 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.46, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.96.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -3.28%.

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

