Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) vs. Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) Financial Comparison

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) and Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and Triangle Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum 61.83% 88.97% 35.01% Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

95.1% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and Triangle Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum $1.08 billion 2.25 -$3.69 billion N/A N/A Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Triangle Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oasis Petroleum.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Oasis Petroleum and Triangle Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum 0 1 7 0 2.88 Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus price target of $157.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.30%. Given Oasis Petroleum’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Oasis Petroleum is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Summary

Oasis Petroleum beats Triangle Petroleum on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. The Midstream segment offers midstream services, such as natural gas gathering, compression, processing and, gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, terminaling, and transportation; produced and flowback water gathering, and disposal; and water distribution. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 401,766 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,396 net leasehold acres in the Permian Basin, as well as approximately 152.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Triangle Petroleum Company Profile

Triangle Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. As of January 31, 2016, the company had leasehold interests in approximately 103,540 net acres in the Bakken Shale and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. It also offers oilfield services, including hydraulic pressure pumping, wireline, perforating, pump rental, workover, and other complementary services, as well as midstream services. The company was formerly known as Peloton Resources Inc. and changed its name to Triangle Petroleum Corporation in May 2005. Triangle Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

