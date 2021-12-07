NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.730-$1.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

NASDAQ NUVA traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $51.69. 12,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,825. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.80. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NuVasive will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUVA. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist lowered their price target on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVasive has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NuVasive stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,186 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

