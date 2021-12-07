Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.41. Nutrien reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 791.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $10.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,113 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,902 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,050 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,304,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.30. 122,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,370. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

