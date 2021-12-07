Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $394.15.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $363.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $408.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.24.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $863,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

