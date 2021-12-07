Northern Trust Corp Takes Position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.11% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVPH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $2,573,000. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RVPH opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of -0.11.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.