Northern Trust Corp Invests $65,000 in Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Protagenic Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Protagenic Therapeutics stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 16.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of -0.36. Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Protagenic Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. It offers the PT00114 peptide-based formulations. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen, David A. Lovejoy, and Hartoun Hartounian on February 3, 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

