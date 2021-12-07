Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) by 92.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,980 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Midwest were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDWT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Midwest during the 2nd quarter worth about $816,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Midwest by 3,226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 19,486 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M increased its position in shares of Midwest by 10.0% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Midwest by 24.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Midwest during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDWT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Midwest from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Midwest in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

MDWT opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24. Midwest Holding Inc. has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.37.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Midwest Holding Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

