Northern Trust Corp Buys 2,471 Shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.08% of VOC Energy Trust worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VOC opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $77.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.93. VOC Energy Trust has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $5.38.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 92.90%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.54%. VOC Energy Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Separately, TheStreet raised VOC Energy Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

VOC Energy Trust Profile

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

