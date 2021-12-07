Northern Trust Corp Acquires New Shares in Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.16% of Timber Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMBR. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 464.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 134,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 1,046.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 997,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 910,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Timber Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:TMBR opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.65.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Its initial focus on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases, including congenital ichthyosis, tuberous sclerosis complex, and localized scleroderma.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.