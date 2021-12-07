North Star Investment Management Corp. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $107.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

