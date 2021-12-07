North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $35,000 Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 68,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000.

NYSE RQI opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $17.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

