North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $259,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $597,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 92,506 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.15.

TJX opened at $72.64 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.33.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

