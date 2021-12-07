North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $166,000 Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 208.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of CAG opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.12.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

