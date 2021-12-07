North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOA. Maxim Group increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.19.

NYSE:NOA opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $131.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,147 shares in the last quarter. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on North American Construction Group (NOA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.