Nkcfo LLC Raises Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nkcfo LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in CrowdStrike by 14.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,682,000 after purchasing an additional 531,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,988,000 after acquiring an additional 552,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after buying an additional 914,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.96.

Shares of CRWD opened at $202.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of -207.14 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.89 and a 1 year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total transaction of $264,699.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $725,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,441 shares of company stock valued at $42,824,526 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

