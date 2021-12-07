Nkcfo LLC Lowers Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Nkcfo LLC decreased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 64.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.8% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

ANF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.08.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.07.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.