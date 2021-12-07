Nkcfo LLC Acquires New Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 216,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,000. Teck Resources makes up 1.8% of Nkcfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Teck Resources by 954.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 259.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth $209,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

NYSE:TECK opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

