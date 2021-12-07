Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes $736,000 Position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,809,000 after buying an additional 95,180 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 21.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 740,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,620,000 after buying an additional 132,880 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 660,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,540,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,400,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,561,000 after buying an additional 21,185 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RMR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The RMR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.67. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.36.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.36%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

